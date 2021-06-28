Eye Tracking Market Trends, Size, Strategy, Segments, Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Eye Tracking Market Highlights:

Eye Tracking is a method of understanding the point of gaze and measuring its motion in relation to the head. The new research report about the global eye tracking market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) success for this market at 29% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market can be worth the USD 1,432 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

By monitoring the Eye Tracking Market structure, this report mensurates the future growth potential of the market. It chalks the strategies of the major market players in the market and aids the competitive developments like new product developments, research & developments (R&D), mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and in the market.

The vital factors for the global eye tracking market growth include quick data gathering and cost-effective nature. Eye tracking also provides real-time visual processing that will increase the demand for VR software and hardware in the gaming sector, ensuring market growth.

Major Key Players:

Major players in the global eye tracking market include Apple Inc. (USA), Ergoneers GmbH (Germany), EyeTech Digital Systems (USA), Facebook Inc. (USA), Lumen Research Ltd. (UK), PRS IN VIVO (USA), Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia), Smart Eye AB( Sweden), SR Research Ltd. (Canada), and Tobii AB (Sweden).

Market Segmentation:

The global eye tracking market segmentation covers applications, type, and verticals. MRFR is exploring the features of these segments to understand market trends.

According to the application-based segmentation, this market covers human-computer interaction, research, virtual reality (VR), and others. Based on verticals, the market is being segmented into aerospace, automotive, government & defense, retail, and others.

Regional Segmentation:

The regional segmentation of the global eye tracking market covers the Americas (North America & South America), Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The Americas region is the largest regional market. Due to technological advancement, North America is the greater regional market over South America. North America holds the potential of being the largest regional market on its own. In North America, the market is growing due to the presence of many service providers and the availability of a huge variety of eye tracking options that include glasses, computer monitor eye-trackers, and light eye-trackers. Investment on eye tracking devices is also increasing as companies have started realizing the potential of the market. The maximum revenue for this market originates from the USA and Canada. Mexico is the third major country-specific market in this region.

During the forecast period, the European market can also witness huge growth as some of the important service providers based in Europe are investing more in eye tracking market. The market in this region is also surging due to the availability of advanced smartphones and standalone VR head-mounted displays. The big-league country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the UK.

Asia Pacific region can jump up as the fastest growing market due to various technological innovations, and the availability of the eye-tracking devices in this region at lower prices. The user-friendly nature of eye tracking devices is positively contributing to the growth. The foremost country-specific markets in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The RoW segment features the countries of the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this region, the market is limited due to the limited availability of technology.

Latest Industry News:

Oculus is working on many products that in the words of Oculus are the next-generation eye tracking augmented reality (AR)/VR products. They are on a recruitment spree with regards to the development of new products. 8 JUL 2019

Researchers at Stanford University have developed glasses called Autofocals that can track the eyes of the person wearing them and automatically focus on whatever that person is looking at. 1 JUL 2019

Comcast has developed some eye-tracking devices that can enable a user to control his/her TV with his/her eyes. These devices shine an infrared light into the user’s eyes and follow the movement of your pupils, exactly the way a cursor moves on a computer desktop screen. These devices let users use their gaze like a mouse. To “click,” user can either linger on a particular icon or set the device to “blink mode,” where closing the eyes will register the click. 17 JUNE 2019

