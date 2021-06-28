Forecasting of Cloud Discovery Market for next nine Years 2027: Topmost Players are BMC Software,Cisco, iQuate, McAfee,  Nephos, Netskope, Qualys

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The cloud discovery enables accurate discovery and analysis of unmanaged cloud applications of the IT infrastructure within the organization. It thus helps in controlling unauthorized access to corporate data and protects against security risks associated with cloud technology. Growing adoption of cloud technologies across the globe creates a favorable landscape for the major market players. The key companies are focusing on developing new solutions for their customers during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

The global cloud discovery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of the cloud computing technologies across multiple industry segments. Furthermore, applications running in the dynamic IT environment and growing concerns towards securing IT infrastructure is expected to augment the market growth. However, the lack of sufficient infrastructure among small and medium businesses may hamper the growth of the cloud discovery market during the forecast period. On the other hand, emerging economies are likely to showcase suitable opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include BMC Software, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., iQuate, McAfee, LLC, Nephos Technologies, Netskope, Inc., Qualys, Inc., ScienceLogic, ServiceNow, Inc., Zscaler, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cloud Discovery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud discovery market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global cloud discovery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud discovery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cloud discovery market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

9. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. CLOUD DISCOVERY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. BMC SOFTWARE, INC.

12.2. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

12.3. IQUATE

12.4. MCAFEE, LLC

12.5. NEPHOS TECHNOLOGIES

12.6. NETSKOPE, INC.

12.7. QUALYS, INC.

12.8. SCIENCELOGIC

12.9. SERVICENOW, INC.

12.10. ZSCALER, INC.

13. APPENDIX

