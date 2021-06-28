Fuel Cards Market Size and Analysis by Type (Branded, Universal, and Merchant) and Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, and Others) | Industry Growth and Forecast Report by 2023
A fuel card refers to reloadable prepaid card that is used for making payment of expenses related to a vehicle such as fuel filling, vehicle servicing, vehicle maintenance, and others. These cards are gaining popularity owing to the benefits offered such as comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates that provide real-time expense track of these fleets.
In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks such as auditing and submission of receipts while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.
The growth of the fuel card market is driven by the transforming customer experience, owing to rise in adoption of prepaid cards among millennial population. Moreover, increase in preference towards payment digitization and influence of Internet of Things supplement the fuel cards market growth. However, lag of innovation within the fuel card product offerings as compared to that of other payment cards restrains the fuel cards market growth. The benefits and convenience offered by fuel cards is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.
The global fuel card market is segmented based on Type, application, and geography. On the basis of Type, the fuel cards market is divided into branded, universal, and merchant fuel cards. Applications covered in the study include fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge, and other. Geographically, the fuel cards market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Major companies profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global fuel cards market.
In-depth analysis of the fuel cards industry is conducted based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the fuel cards market framework.
Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Branded
Universal
Merchant
By Application
Fuel refill
Parking
Vehicle service
Toll charge
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Contents:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.5.1. Secondary research
1.5.2. Primary research
1.5.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. low bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers
3.3.3. Moderate-to-low threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Moderate-high threat of new entrants
3.3.5. High competitive rivalry
3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
Continue….
