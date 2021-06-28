Global AI Infrastructure Market Key Growth Driven Factors and Opportunity Assessment By 2027- Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies, Google, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Micron Technology, NVIDIA

Technologies including deep neural networks and machine learning demands, advanced AI infrastructure, which efficiently manages workloads and storage capacity. For building an AI infrastructure, the organizations are supposed to consider different factors which can assist with all AI applications.

Global AI Infrastructure Market report provides complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography. Global AI infrastructure Market research report is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs.

Factors such as the massive amount of data generation in varied sectors, utilization of cloud machine learning platform, deployment of AI applications in automotive, tourism, retail, and other industries are driving the growth of AI infrastructure market. Nevertheless, emerging technologies such as the development of human-aware AI systems and installation of AI hardware among data centers is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the AI infrastructure market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Dell Technologies Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, SAMSUNG, Xilinx Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global AI infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and application. Based on component, the AI infrastructure market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of deployment model, the AI infrastructure market is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. Further, the AI infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of end user into government organizations, enterprises, and cloud service providers (CSP).

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the AI Infrastructure market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the AI Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the AI Infrastructure market in these regions.

