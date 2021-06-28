Global Cellular Iot Market Size and Forecast to 2025 and Top Key Players Are Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies

What is Cellular IoT Market?

Cellular IoT is defined as a way of connecting physical devices to internet across the globe. These advanced technologies used for connectivity comprises of 3G, 4G, 5G, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) cellular technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M. It offers benefits such as global coverage, reliable connection of IoT devices, and low-cost hardware that are requirements for cellular IoT connections. Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) has boosted the growth of Cellular IoT Market.

Global Cellular IoT Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.Growing demand for extended network coverage, increasing demand for cellular connectivity in the automotive sector and rising demand for demand for end-to-end security have been driving the global cellular IoT market. On the other hand, high IoT infrastructure costs and lacking regulation for spectrum allocation might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Cellular IoT Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.



Global Cellular IoT Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Cellular IoT Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., ZTE Corporation, Gemalto NV, u-blox, Telit Communications, Ericsson AB, ARM Holdings, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Cellular IoT Market Segmentation, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global Cellular IoT Market Segmentation, by Type

• 2G

• 3G

• NB–LTE–M

• 4G

• LTE–M

• NB–IoT

• 5G

Global Cellular IoT Market Segmentation, by Application

• Agriculture

• Environmental Monitoring

• HealthCare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive & Transportation

• Energy

• Others

Global Cellular IoT Market Geographic Scope

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Brazil

• Rest of the World

