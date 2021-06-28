Global Data Acquisition System Market is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% – ABB, Agilent Technologies, Ametek, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration
Global Data Acquisition System is accounted for $1.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on energy efficiency, resource optimization, and cost of production, rise of big data, IoT, and industrial revolution 4.0 and technological advancement in data acquisition system are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, mature market in North America and Europe are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer. Data acquisition systems, abbreviated by the acronyms DAS or DAQ, typically convert analog waveforms into digital values for processing. The components of data acquisition systems include Sensors, to convert physical parameters to electrical signals, Signal conditioning circuitry, to convert sensor signals into a form that can be converted to digital values and Analog-to-digital converters, to convert conditioned sensor signals to digital values.
Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012767441/sample
By End User, Automotive & Transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor IP in the automotive sector is due to the test process involved in the automotive industry which consists of a set of test solutions that are very articulated within the production line. During testing data, acquisition software is used to intelligently standardize, analyze, and report a large amount of data. Autonomous driving, connectivity, and electric mobility are all aspects that are expected to drive the demand for DAQ systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to continue lead the DAQ system market and also expected to be the fastest growing region. This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers in APAC. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for the DAQ system market in APAC.
Some of the key players profiled in the Data Acquisition System include ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, Ametek, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration, Campbell Scientific, Data Translation Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Genral Electric Co, HBM, Honeywell International, Keysight Technologies, Mathworks, National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc and Yokogawa Electric Co.
Offerings Covered:
Services
Hardware
Software
Products Covered:
LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet
PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)
Standalone
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
Components Covered:
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Other Components
Applications Covered:
Field
Imaging/Ultrasound
Industrial Monitoring
Manufacturing
Research & Development (R&D)
Test & Measurement
Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012767441/buying
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Data Acquisition System Market, By Offering
6 Global Data Acquisition System Market, By Product
7 Global Data Acquisition System Market, By Component
8 Global Data Acquisition System Market, By Application
9 Global Data Acquisition System Market, By End User
10 Global Data Acquisition System Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB Ltd
12.2 Agilent Technologies Inc
12.3 Ametek
12.4 Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration
12.5 Campbell Scientific
12.6 Data Translation Inc
12.7 Emerson Electric Co
12.8 Genral Electric Co
12.9 HBM
12.10 Honeywell International
12.11 Keysight Technologies
12.12 Mathworks
12.13 National Instruments
12.14 Omron Corporation
12.15 Rockwell Automation
12.16 Siemens AG
12.17 Teledyne Technologies Inc
12.18 Yokogawa Electric Co
For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/data-acquisition-system-global-market-outlook-2017-2026
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]