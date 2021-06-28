Global Educational Toy Market | 2019 Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Educational Toy Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.

The global educational toy industry has reached the revenue of approximately 21991.48 milion USD in 2015. The top three brand owner are LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro. Each of sales respectively with global revenue market share as 20.92%, 11.16% and 6.90% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, MGA Entertainment, Melissa & Doug, Simba-Dickie Group, Giochi Preziosi, PLAYMOBIL, Ravensburger, Vtech, Leapfrog and MindWare.

According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Toy market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34200 million by 2024, from US$ 25200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Educational Toy business.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/14265-educational-toy-market-analysis-report

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mattel

LEGO

Hasbro

Bandai

TAKARA TOMY

Gigotoys

MGA Enternment

Melissa & Doug

Simba – Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Vtech

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Qunxing

Goldlok Toys

Star – Moon

Segmentation by product type:

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type

Segmentation by application:

Individual Customers

Wholesale Purchasers

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

…….

Download Free Sample Report of Global Educational Toy Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-14265

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Educational Toy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Educational Toy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Educational Toy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Educational Toy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Educational Toy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase the complete Global Educational Toy Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-14265

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Online K-12 Education Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Global Programmable Robots for Education Market Growth 2019-2024

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/