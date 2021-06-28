Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market is expected to reach $35.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% – Xylem, WOG Group, Veolia, Thermax Group, The Dow Chemical
Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market is accounted for $18.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the market are adopting a more sustainable method through initiatives of reduce-recycle-reuse is driving the growth. However, the huge price of technologies and innovations in wastewater treating is hampering market growth. Moreover, the quick urbanization in the rising economies is providing ample opportunities in the near future.
Industrial wastewater treatment service is a process for the treatment of water generated from industrial processes. This water contains various dissolved salts such as iron, phosphorous, calcium, and sulfur. Its soaring toxicity levels make the water unsafe and dangerous for human consumption. The industries which are mainly involved in the generation of wastewater are textile, mining, pharmaceutical, chemical production, oil & gas, cement manufacture, and others.
Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012767394/sample
Based on the treatment, the filtration is a natural treatment of industrial wastewater treatment as it is a fundamental treatment method. Wastewater, which has been softened or treated through iron and manganese oxidation, requires filtration to eliminate flock formed by coagulation or oxidation processes. Since industrial wastewater is subject to several dissolved particles and chemical salts and does not undergo natural filtration, it must be filtered to remove particles and impurities. Such properties of filtration ensure that it would be the most efficient and high expenditure treatment process.
By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the major industrial wastewater treatment service market. This region has witnessed rapid economic development in recent years. However, the increase in the power generation in this region results in a rise in the wastewater generated, which reflects growth in the industrial wastewater treatment market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market include Xylem, WOG Group, Veolia, Thermax Group, The Dow Chemical, Terrapure Environmental, SWA Water Holdings, Kurita Water Industries, Innospec, Hydrite Chemical, Golder Associates, Geo Specialty Chemicals, Feralco Ab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Cortec Corporation, Bwa Water Additives Uk, Buckman Laboratories, Bauminas Quimica, and Aries Chemical.
Types Covered:
– Biocides & Disinfectants
– Flocculants
– Coagulants
– Scale Inhibitors
– Chelating Agents
– Ph Stabilizers
– Anti-Foaming Agents
– Corrosion Inhibitors
– Other Types
Treatments Covered:
– Disinfection
– Testing
– Filtration
– Desalination
Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012767394/buying
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type
6 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Type
7 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Treatment
8 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End User
9 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Application
10 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Xylem
12.2 WOG Group
12.3 Veolia
12.4 Thermax Group
12.5 The Dow Chemical
12.6 Terrapure Environmental
12.7 SWA Water Holdings
12.8 Kurita Water Industries
12.9 Innospec
12.10 Hydrite Chemical
12.11 Golder Associates
12.12 Geo Specialty Chemicals
12.13 Feralco Ab
12.14 Evoqua Water Technologies
12.15 Dorf Ketal Chemicals
12.16 Cortec Corporation
12.17 Bwa Water Additives Uk
12.18 Buckman Laboratories
12.19 Bauminas Quimica
12.20 Aries Chemical
For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/industrial-wastewater-treatment-service-global-market-outlook-2017-2026
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]