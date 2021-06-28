Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market is expected to reach $35.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% – Xylem, WOG Group, Veolia, Thermax Group, The Dow Chemical

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market is accounted for $18.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the market are adopting a more sustainable method through initiatives of reduce-recycle-reuse is driving the growth. However, the huge price of technologies and innovations in wastewater treating is hampering market growth. Moreover, the quick urbanization in the rising economies is providing ample opportunities in the near future.

Industrial wastewater treatment service is a process for the treatment of water generated from industrial processes. This water contains various dissolved salts such as iron, phosphorous, calcium, and sulfur. Its soaring toxicity levels make the water unsafe and dangerous for human consumption. The industries which are mainly involved in the generation of wastewater are textile, mining, pharmaceutical, chemical production, oil & gas, cement manufacture, and others.

Based on the treatment, the filtration is a natural treatment of industrial wastewater treatment as it is a fundamental treatment method. Wastewater, which has been softened or treated through iron and manganese oxidation, requires filtration to eliminate flock formed by coagulation or oxidation processes. Since industrial wastewater is subject to several dissolved particles and chemical salts and does not undergo natural filtration, it must be filtered to remove particles and impurities. Such properties of filtration ensure that it would be the most efficient and high expenditure treatment process.

By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the major industrial wastewater treatment service market. This region has witnessed rapid economic development in recent years. However, the increase in the power generation in this region results in a rise in the wastewater generated, which reflects growth in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market include Xylem, WOG Group, Veolia, Thermax Group, The Dow Chemical, Terrapure Environmental, SWA Water Holdings, Kurita Water Industries, Innospec, Hydrite Chemical, Golder Associates, Geo Specialty Chemicals, Feralco Ab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Cortec Corporation, Bwa Water Additives Uk, Buckman Laboratories, Bauminas Quimica, and Aries Chemical.

Types Covered:

– Biocides & Disinfectants

– Flocculants

– Coagulants

– Scale Inhibitors

– Chelating Agents

– Ph Stabilizers

– Anti-Foaming Agents

– Corrosion Inhibitors

– Other Types

Treatments Covered:

– Disinfection

– Testing

– Filtration

– Desalination

