Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Size and Forecast to 2025

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market was valued at USD 9.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 23.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.07% from 2018 to 2025.

What is a Manufacturing Execution System?

A Manufacturing Execution System can be defined as IT enabled systems that provide solutions for optimizing and therefore improving the manufacturing process for production floor engineers and managers. The system essentially that connects, monitors and controls complex manufacturing systems on the factory floor. The goal of the implementation of the manufacturing is to ensure effective execution of the manufacturing operations and improve production output.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as the increasing use of industrial automation in process industries as well as the low deployment cost are leading to the growth of the Manufacturing Execution System market. Factors such as its high investment and cost involved in the implementation of the manufacturing execution system as well as the low adoption of these systems in medium and small sized companies are restraining the overall Manufacturing Execution System market growth.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Manufacturing Execution System Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Manufacturing Execution System Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, SAP Se and Andea Solutions. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market , By Offering

• Software

• Services

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market , By Deployment Type

• On-Premises Deployment Type

• On-Demand Deployment Type

• Hybrid

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market , By Process Industry

• Food and Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Pulp & Paper

• Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences

• Energy & Power

• Water and Wastewater Management

• Others

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

