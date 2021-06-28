Global Maple Water Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2024

The latest trending report Global Maple Water Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Maple water is a clear liquid collected naturally through sugar maple trees for a short time in early spring. The collecting and drinking of maple water is not new. For centuries, Native Americans and other indigenous people around the world have enjoyed drinking fresh maple water to celebrate the arrival of spring and rejuvenate after the long winter. And maple sap has been used for making maple syrup for centuries. But the commercialization of maple water as processed and packaged beverage is new born for only a few years.

Currently, there are about ten brands of maple water available in the market, in which SEVA, DRINKmaple and Oviva are the main brands. It is believed that there will be growing number of maple water brands in the market, attracted by the market potential as a natural beverage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Maple Water market will register a 52.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1280 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Maple Water business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Seva

Oviva

Maple3

DRINKmaple

Happy Tree

Vertical Water

Segmentation by product type:

Maple Water Packaged by 250ML

Maple Water Packaged by 300ML

Maple Water Packaged by 330ML

Maple Water Packaged by 500ML

Maple Water Packaged by 1 litre

Segmentation by application:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

……..

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Maple Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Maple Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Maple Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Maple Water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Maple Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

