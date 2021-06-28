Global PIBSA Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Polyisobutenyl succinic anhydride (PIBSA) is lubricant additive intermediate which can further react to provide functional and performance products used in the oil, fuel, lubes, mining, coatings, personal care, pigments, dyes and polymers sectors. It can be prepared by the reaction of polyalkenes, generally polyisobutene, with maleic anhydride.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1580 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron

Afton

Clariant

Orica

Pentagon (Vertellus)

Dover Chemical

ISCA

Italmatch Chemicals

Tianhe Chemical

Jinzhou Kangtai

CNPC Jinzhou

Wuxi Nanfang Oil

Anneng Chemical

Segmentation by product type:

Heating Adduction Method

Chlorinated Alkylation Method

Segmentation by application:

Polyisobutylene Succinimide

Emulsifying Agents

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

