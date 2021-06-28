Global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Smoke Alarms market. Smoke alarm, another name for smoke transducer, smoke sensors, etc. It is a device that detects smoke, typically as an indicator for fire. It is can be used for fire prevention system, security system and other fields to detect fires before they become dangerous and to provide sufficient warning to occupants so they can escape. Smoke alarm was first used to space equipment. Later they are used in home and factories and some other fields such as school, shopping mall, hotel and office buildings, etc.

The Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) market was valued at 2300 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2980 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BRK Brands

Kidde

Honeywell Security

Tyco

Johnson Controls

Halma

Hochiki

Sprue Aegis

Xtralis

Siemens

Ei Electronics

Nohmi Bosai

Panasonic

X-SENSE

Smartwares

Hekatron

Nest

Busch-jaeger

Gulf Security Technology

System Sensor

Shanghai Nohmi Secom

Shanying Fire

Forsafe

D&K Group International

Shenzhen Gabel Electronics

Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Breakdown Data by Type

Photoelectric Smoke Alarms

Ionization Smoke Alarms

Combination Smoke Alarms

Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Breakdown Data by Application

Home Smoke Alarm

Public Places Smoke Alarm

Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

