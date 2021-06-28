Global Sporting Goods Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2023

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Sporting Goods Market for the period of 2016-2023 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Sports has proved to be one of the most effective tools for entertainment, health and building a sustainable and prosperous future for next generation. For both physical and mental health, it is necessary to include at least one sports activity in daily life routine. The rising awareness and importance of sports activities is majorly driving the sports goods market across the globe.



Market Size & Forecast

Global Sporting Goods is anticipated to expand with a higher momentum witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. North America is anticipated to hold the largest consumer base of sports goods market, owing to the increasing participation of younger generation in sports activities. North America market is estimated to reach USD 35 billion by the end of 2023 and the market is anticipated to reach market share of 40% to the global market by the end of forecast period. Asia-Pacific market for sports goods is anticipated to expand at a higher pace over the forecast period owing to the developing sports infrastructure of developing countries coupled with the government initiatives to promote sports activities in the region.

Global sports equipment market is expected to reach USD 82 billion by the end of 2023; this can be attributed towards huge sale of sports product by E-commerce means. Ball sports segment is anticipated to reach USD 28 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% over the forecast period. Now-a-days sports career is achieving popularity due to large number of sports events organised across the globe such as world cup, Olympics, Asian games etc. Sports activities are now made compulsory by the government bodies in school and colleges to encourage the generation towards sports career. Government of all countries across the globe are taking initiatives to develop sports activities in their countries by organising various sports events to encourage the young players and by making huge investment to develop the sports infrastructure of their countries

Market Segmentation

By Product

Ball Sports

Adventurous Sports

Fitness Equipments

Golf Equipments

Sports Equipments

Athletic Footwear

Athletic Apparels

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience/Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

By Region

Global Sporting Goods Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Sports goods market is majorly propelled by rising number of sports events such as Olympics, common wealth games etc. This has increased the participation of consumers in sports activities which will further fuel the demand of sporting goods in upcoming 5-6 years. Rising health concerns along with the increasing personal disposable income of consumer has forced consumers to adopt at least one sports activity in their daily routine. In addition to this, young generation is more active to adopt sports activities as their future career. These factors are anticipated to spur the growth sporting goods market across the globe.

Governments across the globe are organising various sports events to promote sports and games activities in their countries. Government of developing countries such as India and China are making huge investments to develop sports infrastructure in the country. Government in these countries are launching various sports scholarships to encourage the participation of young generation in sports event. These governments’ reforms will further uplift the demand of sports goods in these regions. Sporting goods market is an unorganised market. Poor quality of goods manufactured by local manufacturers due to absence of government regulations, trademark infringement are some factor that are anticipated to hinder market growth of sports goods market.

Key Players

Adidas

Amer Sports

Jarden

Mizuno

Nike

Under Armour

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

By Product Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Regions

Global Sporting Goods Market has been studied on countries and regions like:

North America (U.S., Canada) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Rest of World Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics



Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

