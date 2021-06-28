Hardware Encryption Market Projected to Register 54.6% CAGR to 2020 | Kingston Technology Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NetApp, Certes Networks, Micron Technology, SanDisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co

Hardware Encryption Market by Usage (Storage device and Network), Application (Healthcare Sector, Military & Aerospace Sector, Automotive & Transportation Sector, IT & Telecom and Others) and End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential, Government Agencies)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

Hardware Encryption Market would garner revenue of $296.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 54.6% during the forecast period of 2015 – 2020.

Hardware Encryption is a hardware based technique that is used for securing digital data. There are two forms of encryption; hardware based encryption and software based encryption. Hardware encryption uses a processor that contains random number of generators to generate encryption key. The key advantage of hardware-based solutions is that they eliminate the typical drawbacks of software-based solutions such as performance degradation for attacks aimed at the encryption key stored in memory. In hardware encryption, the security parameters and safeguard keys enhance the performance of encryption. These security parameters protect the encryption from cold boots and brute force attacks. Hardware encryption is a cost effective method that holds diverse applications in securing data efficiently.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Kingston Technology Corporation Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, NetApp, Inc., Certes Networks Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Imation Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

The world hardware encryption market covers usage type, its applications and end users of hardware encryption. The usage type such as storage devices (hard disk drives and USB flash drives) and networks are discussed in this report. The applications include healthcare sector, military & aerospace sector, automotive & transportation sector, BFSI, IT & telecom, others (retail, education and individual users). On the basis of geography, the world hardware encryption market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the hardware encryption market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders in making profitable business decisions; thus, helping them to strengthen their supplier and buyer networks

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Market estimation of geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD HARDWARE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY USAGE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD HARDWARE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD HARDWARE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 7 WORLD HARDWARE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Kingston Technology Corporation Inc.

8.2 Certes Networks Inc.

8.3 Seagate Technology LLC

8.4 Toshiba Corporation

8.5 NetApp, Inc.

8.6 Micron Technology, Inc.

8.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.8 Imation Corp.

8.9 SanDisk Corporation

8.10 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

8.11 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

