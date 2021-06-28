High-Performance Computing Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Key Player Cray, NVIDIA, Fujitsu, Dell, Atos, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Lenovo, IBM
Overview of High-Performance Computing Market
The research report titled ‘High-Performance Computing Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
Based on the High-Performance Computing industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of High-Performance Computing market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.
In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the High-Performance Computing market. This report can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.
Top Key Players in High-Performance Computing Market:
Cray, NVIDIA, Fujitsu, Dell, Atos, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Lenovo, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel, NEC Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems
High-Performance Computing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America, Europe
China, Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America and Others
On the basis of types, the High-Performance Computing market is primarily split into:
On-premise
Cloud
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Gaming
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Transportation
Government & Defense
Education & Research
Manufacturing
Healthcare & Bioscience
Others
Table of Contents
Global High-Performance Computing Industry Market Research Report
1 High-Performance Computing Market Overview
2 Global High-Performance Computing Market Landscape by Player
3 Players Profiles
4 Global High-Performance Computing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5 Global High-Performance Computing Market Analysis by Application
6 Global High-Performance Computing Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)
7 Global High-Performance Computing Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)
8 High-Performance Computing Manufacturing Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Market Dynamics
