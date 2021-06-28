Home PRESS RELEASE Breast Biopsy Device Market -Brest biopsy is used for detecting lump or thickening in breast, suspicious area in breast, unusual nipple or areolar changes Growth with CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

Breast biopsy devices are used for laboratory testing by removal of small portion of breast tissue. Breast biopsy procedures are used for the detection of cysts and to identify whether it is cancerous or not. Brest biopsy is used for detecting lump or thickening in breast, suspicious area in breast, unusual nipple or areolar changes and others. For the purpose of breast biopsy, components for instance, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, stereotactic biopsy and ultrasound-guided core needle biopsy are used.

Fine-needle aspiration biopsy is the simplest type of breast biopsy that can be used to evaluate a lump that may be felt during a clinical breast exam. The tissues obtained through the biopsy procedure are sent to lab, where a pathologist analyzes blood and body tissue by examining the sample using a microscope and special procedures.

Breast biopsy performed through surgical procedure is known as incisional biopsy. In incisional biopsy, a portion of the breast mass is removed in an operating room. On the back of rising consumer preference towards nominally invasive procedures, the breast biopsy devices market is anticipated to increase.

Market Size & Forecast

The global breast biopsy device market is observing vibrant growth on the back of increasing demand of diagnostic procedures for scaling, or crusting of the breast skin. Advancements in healthcare industry in the past few years and growing breast cancer incidences is projected to drive breast biopsy device market besides the wide range of functions of breast biopsy device in detection of abnormal changes in the nipple for instance, cellulite and congealing during the forecast period.

Breast biopsy device market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The Breast biopsy devices market is expected to value at USD 14.3 million at the end of the forecast period.

Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in breast biopsy devices. Moreover, rising cases of breast cancers reported by European Breast Cancer Coalition, International Association of Cancer Registries and others, is subsequently estimated to drive the breast biopsy market rapidly. On the basis of regional platform, global Breast Biopsy Device market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Being a developed region with excellent healthcare facilities, North America is panned to observe significant growth in breast biopsy device market due to rising breast biopsy device usage for detecting cellulite and surgical cysts in women. North America is estimated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of usage due to expanding breast biopsy device requirements in growing female cancer population across the region. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact breast biopsy device market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric female population suffering from breast cancer across the region.

Presence of Sub-standard Healthcare

However, lack of awareness in the female population regarding biopsy procedures and presence of sub-standard healthcare facilities results in 70% of cancer deaths approximately, in low- and middle-income countries, which is expected to hinder the steady growth of the breast biopsy devices market over the forecast period around the under-developed and some developing regions around the world.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Breast Biopsy Device Market which includes company profiling of Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hologic Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices., Cook Medical Incorporated., Encapsule medical Devices LLC., Intact Medical Corporation., Galini SRL and Other Prominent Players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global home healthcare software market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

