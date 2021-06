Human Microbiome Market Size to Accelerate at a Rapid CAGR of 21.8% by 2025

According to a new market research study titled ‘Human Microbiome Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease and Application. The global human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,197.08 Mn in 2025 from US$ 257.30 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global human microbiome market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for human microbiome is expected to grow as increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the human microbiome – a new frontier in drug discovery is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/

The major players operating in the human microbiome market include Enterome, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., DuPont, and BiomX Ltd.

For instance, in April 2018, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC (MBT), announced the launch of BiomeBliss, a patented, first-in-class prebiotic dietary supplement specifically developed to support a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome. Developed by pioneering researchers and entrepreneurs, BiomeBliss nourishes, shifts and protects the GI microbiome ? the trillions of gut bacteria that affect health. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Probiotics Segment is expected to grow the Market for Human Microbiome over the Forecast Period for Product Segment.

The product segment of the human microbiome market is broadly segmented into food, medical foods, probiotics, prebiotics, drugs, diagnostic devices and supplements. In 2017, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the prebiotics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand for fiber rich food products is expected to drive the market. Additionally, rising investment in the food & beverage industry for innovation and development of new food products enriched with prebiotics.

Buy the complete report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002233/

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing focus on development of microbiome therapeutics and conferences in this region

Strategic Insights

Expansion and patent and license approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global human microbiome industry. Few of the recent expansions and license as well as patent approvals made by the players are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC (MBT), announced the launch of BiomeBliss, a patented, first-in-class prebiotic dietary supplement specifically developed to support a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome.

2017: In June, 2017, Guangzhou Yakult Co., Ltd. in Guangdong Province, China, would start constructing the Foshan Plant in Foshan, Guangdong Province in July 2017 for production of the Yakult and Yakult Light.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/