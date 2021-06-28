Increasing Investments to Spur the Global Helicopter Simulator Market Growth Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4% till 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Helicopter Simulator Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global helicopter simulator market in terms of market segmentation by simulator type, by component, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The increasing need for trained pilots is creating a demand for helicopter simulators. Increasing emphasis on the safety of pilots during the training has led to the adoption of simulators for pilot training and ultimately driving the growth of the market. The regulatory requirement and the processes for pilot certification has become stringent owing to this, there is a growth in the number of certified pilots. New developments and innovations in the market have contributed to the growing demand for customized helicopter simulators according to the respective control systems. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.21% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market is segmented by simulator type into live simulator and virtual simulator out of which, virtual simulator segment is anticipated to have leading shares on account of increasing demand for safety in training which is not achieved in live training.

The market is further segmented by component into full flight simulator, fixed based simulator & classroom trainers out of which, full flight simulators segment is expected to have leading shares owing to increase in the demand for cost effective simulation systems. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, military and others out of which, the military segment is anticipated to have maximum share by revenue as compared to commercial segment attributing to higher adoption of helicopters in the military segment.

Presently, North America is capturing substantial market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue to dominate the market owing to the highest military power and commercial helicopter fleet in the world. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of increasing procurement of helicopters especially for military sector in various countries such as India, China, South Korea and Japan. Moreover, helicopter accidents during the training have increased to large extent in countries such as India and has made the countries to focus more on simulator-based training for helicopters.

Increasing Investments in the Market to Boost the Growth

Simulator based training services has gained popularity as they help the pilots in their aircraft flying training. The regulatory authorities in the aviation industry of various countries have started using helicopter simulators for the new pilots. However, the investments have increased to a large extent in the development of helicopter simulators, thus propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High Cost of Simulators

The manufacturing cost along with the on-going operation and maintenance cost is very high that has led to limited adoption of the technology. Moreover, there is a limited physical environment for the implementation of helicopter simulators. These factors are anticipated to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global helicopter simulator market which includes company profiling of CAE Inc., FlightSafety International Inc., Thales Group, FRASCA International Inc., FLYIT Simulators Inc., ELITE Simulation Solutions, AeroSim Experience, Ryan Aerospace, and Redbird Flight Simulations Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global helicopter simulator market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

