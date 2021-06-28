Industrial Controls Market Show at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2024 | ABB, Emerson Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Omron Corporation

Industrial Controls Market by Control System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and Others), Component (Sensor, Switch & Relay, Control Device, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductors, Mining, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024

The global industrial controls market size is expected to reach $173.96 billion in 2025, from $117.37 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. Industrial control systems comprise various automation equipment, machines, and components. These systems are developed to monitor, control, and perform various industrial tasks & automate processes with high precision, improved product quality, and reliability.

The rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries increase the demand for the industrial controls. Moreover, rise in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growth in population also boosts the market growth. These factors increase the demand for industrial controls in the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, increase in cyberattack threats, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS, and lack of skilled professionals hinder the growth of the industrial controls market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric SA, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global industrial controls market is segmented based on control system, components, end user, and region. The component segment is classified into sensor, switch & relay, control device (drive, programmable logic controller (PLC), monitoring device, and others), and others includes. In 2017, sensor segment contributed the highest share in industrial controls market and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, utility, electronics & semiconductor, mining, and others. In 2017, the utility segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for industrial controls in oil & gas industries to control and monitor physical processes. The global industrial controls market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2017, North America was the highest contributor to the industrial controls market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of network security industries.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive summary

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4: industrial controls market, by control system

Chapter 5: Industrial controls market, BY components

Chapter 6: Industrial controls market, by end user

Chapter 7: industrial controls market, BY region

Chapter 8: Company profiles

8.1. ABB

8.2. Emerson Electric Company

8.3. Honeywell International Incorporation

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Kawasaki Robotics

8.5. Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

8.6. Omron Corporation

8.7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.8. Schneider Electric SA

8.9. Siemens AG

8.10. Yokogawa Electric corporation

