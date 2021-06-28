IOT Enabled AC Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2027

Global IOT Enabled AC Market Overview

IOT enabled air conditioners are capable of connecting to the internet which can share the data with other connected devices. This makes it possible for a user to easily control the IOT enabled AC while giving commands to one of the connected devices. IOT enabled AC provides features such as self-diagnosis, energy consumption indicator and smart sleep manager.

Market Size and Forecast

The IOT enabled AC market is projected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period with a good CAGR. It has been seen that many companies such as Blue Star and Onida are investing their money in IOT enabled AC market. This factor is expected contribute in the growth of IOT enabled AC market. Technological advancement and increase in usage of internet among population will also drive the growth of IOT enabled AC.

North America holds the largest market share of IOT enabled AC in terms of revenue due to the increasing usage of energy efficient air conditioners. Higher adoption rate of new technologies among American population also expected to drive the demand for IOT enabled AC market in North America region. Increasing growth in infrastructure developments and industrial sector also driving the growth of IOT enabled AC in this region.Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market for IOT enabled AC as increasing disposable income of the consumers and the awareness among them regarding the advance technology such IOT enabled AC. These factors are expected to escalate the market of IOT enabled AC in this region over the forecasted period. Many international companies are investing in this region as they see Asia Pacific as a potential market size for IOT enabled AC

Europe is expected to show a profitable growth over the forecasted period due to the increase in industrialization in this region. Increasing government investment in IOT enabled AC market and rising focus of the consumers towards maintenance and energy savings also expected to drive the market of IOT enabled AC.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global IOT enabled AC market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Window AC

Split AC

Central AC

Portable AC

Hybrid AC

By Technology

Sensor

GPS

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Region

Global IOT enabled AC market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

There is an increase in demand for IOT enabled AC due to the technological superiority offered by these products such as sleep time manager, energy consumption indicator and self-diagnosis manager. Energy consumption indicator drives the IOT enabled AC market among population as it can control the usage and budgeting of the expenses.Increasing hype of intelligent technology among population throughout the globe is driving the market of IOT enabled AC. There is high demand in commercial sector for IOT enabled AC which stimulate the market of IOT enabled AC. Technological improvements by manufacturing company’s helps in contributing the growth of IOT enabled AC.Rising popularity among population for the adoption of advance technology also stimulating the growth of IOT enabled AC market. Rise in demand for environment friendly and energy efficient air conditioners impact the growth of the IOT enabled AC market during the forecasted period.IOT enabled AC include features such as remote access & monitoring and video monitoring which also helps in contributing in the growth of IOT enabled AC market. The rise in efficient cooling demands among consumers especially in hotter regions of the world increases the demand for IOT enabled AC market.Low internet connectivity is the major restraint for the growth of global IOT enabled AC market as they are reliable on internet connection. There is a high dominance of conventional air conditioners is also a major challenge which may hamper the growth of IOT enabled AC market in near future.

Key players

Daikin industries Company Overview Key Product Offerings Business Strategy SWOT Analysis Financials

LG electronics

Haier

Mitsubishi Electric

Samsung Electronics

Onida

Blue star

Electrolux

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global IOT enabled AC market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Technology Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment.

