IoT – Identity Access Management Market Key Players, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

IOT-Identity and Access Management (IAM) is one the essential supporting solution for various organizations that includes different business processes and organizational policies. The IAM application software tools are used by all organizations right from small working firms to large global IT departments. Apart from this the various activity such as management, provision and implementation process can be automated with the help of IAM application software tools.

IOT-Identity Access Management Market have major demand in organization due to new innovation taking places technology industry and rising industry competition in the market. The number of working employees is increasing each day in the organization at the same time numbers of people accessing the database, servers keep growing. The security becomes a top priority for any organization in order to protect their data. The IAM solution offers unique identity for people those who are accessing the database, we can say that it may be fingerprint touch, password protected, and governance administration.

In short, the Identity Access Management is a framework design of many different process that involves assorted strategies, procedures, activities and technologies that needed proper coordination with Human Resources and IT departments.

Major Key players

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Security Group (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

ARCON Tech Solutions (India)

Cloud Security Alliance (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The Global IOT- Identity Access Management Market has been segmented on the basis of services, deployment, customer type and industry.

Segmentation by Services: Comprises user provisioning, multi-factor authentication, directory services, password management, access management and single-sign-on (SSO) among others

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises Deployment comprises of on-cloud, on-premise and hybrid.

Segmentation by Customer type: Comprises Industry include small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises among others.

Segmentation by Industry type: Comprises IT & telecom, government, energy & utility services, education, retail & e-commerce, banking & financial services, media & entertainment and manufacturing among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of IOT- identity access management market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the IOT- identity access management market owing to rapid adoption of cloud applications and mobile applications in the region. In the North American region, many federal government organizations are emphasizing on use of personal identification card for accessing government IT infrastructure which is also fueling the IoT-identity access management market in the region. Europe is projected to grow owing to the establishment of policies by government cyber authorities to protect confidential data. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow owing to increasing adoption of cloud based services by small and large organizations in developing countries like China and India.

