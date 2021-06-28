Liquid Encapsulation Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Global Liquid Encapsulation Market Overview
Liquid encapsulation is a process which includes coating of materials such as polymer, metal and ceramics on devices in the form of solid or liquid to protect the devices form shock and moisture. To ensure proper functioning of devices and to overcome misconnection of electrical components on devices, liquid encapsulant materials are applied on them. These encapsulant materials contain epoxy resin and epoxy modified resin materials.
Market Size and Forecast
The liquid encapsulation market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of around 7.1%. Liquid encapsulation plays a vital role in functions of a device as it helps to prevent the malfunctioning of the components in the electronic devices. Due to this reason liquid encapsulation is widely used in semiconductor and electronics industry where small components are needed to be placed precisely over the device. Due to this application of liquid encapsulation the demand for liquid encapsulation is expected to rise in numerous industries over the forecasted period.
Asia Pacific is projected to grab the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is an emerging hub for many electronics and telecommunication industries and the wide use of liquid encapsulation in these industries is likely to bolster growth of liquid encapsulation market in this region. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will hold more that 61% of the market share of liquid encapsulation by the end of the forecasted period. North America and Europe showcase a steady pace during a forecasted period as the demand for liquid encapsulation in these regions is low as compared with Asia Pacific region. Although, the market of liquid encapsulation is projected to speed up in the near future due to the enhancement of the liquid encapsulation materials with more focus in research and development.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global liquid encapsulation market includes the following segments:
By Material
- Epoxy resin
- Epoxy modified resin
- Others (Hardeners, catalysts and colorants)
By Product
- Integrated circuits
- Sensors
- Discrete semiconductors
- Optoelectronics
By Application
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Telecommunication
By Region
Global liquid encapsulation market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
- North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing technological advancements in the electronics industry anticipated to foster the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally. Growing demand for number of miniaturized electronics also drives the growth of liquid encapsulation market. Expansion of consumer electronics market and growing improvements in sensors and integrated circuits market are expected to stimulate the growth of liquid encapsulation market. Increasing number of sealant manufacturers and dispense equipment industries fueling the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China and India are also contributing in the growth of liquid encapsulation market.
Growing demand for sensor based applications in various semiconductor industries across the globe is likely to drive the market of liquid encapsulation in near future. Optoelectronic devices such as LEDs are witnessing great demand across all regions. Further, use of liquid encapsulations in optoelectronics devices is a major factor that is expected to spur the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally.
Key players
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- BASF SE
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sanyu Rec Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Resin Technical Systems
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
- Kyocera Corporation
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Other Notable Players
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global liquid encapsulation market is segmented as follows:
- By Material Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
