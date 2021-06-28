Male Breast Cancer Market 2019 Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Key Companies, Growth, And Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Scenario:

Although breast cancer is common in women, even men suffer from the same. Men also have breast tissues and cancer starts when these tissues start to grow out of control. The breast ducts and glands present in men are not functional, but cancer in these areas can spread when cancer cells enter the blood or lymph system and are carried in the whole body. Men who have suffered from cancer before and undergone radiation therapy are at a high risk of suffering from male breast cancer.

The rising geriatric population and an increasingly obese population resulting in high levels of estrogen in males are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to an article published by the National Cancer Institute in April 2018, most of the men who suffer from breast cancer are 60 to 70 years old. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, lack of knowledge of the disease and high cost of treatment may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Numerous factors such as increasing obese population and growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2017, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced a broad clinical collaboration with Clovis Oncology for evaluating the combination of cancer drugs Nivolumab and Rucaparib in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types.

Moreover, favorable healthcare expenditures boost the growth of the market. However, lack of knowledge and the high cost of treatments may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

The global male breast cancer market is expected to grow slowly at a CAGR of ~ 3.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Male breast cancer is caused when the breast tissues of males start growing out of control and become cancerous.

Key players

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Sanofi, Novartis AG, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, Accord Healthcare, and Bayer AG are some of the key players in the global male breast cancer market.

Segmentation

The global male breast cancer market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, and treatment.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into, ductal carcinoma in situ, Paget’s disease of the nipple, inflammatory breast cancer, and infiltrating ductal carcinoma.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into, mammography, biopsy, PET scan, CT scan, MRI scan, and other tests. On the basis of diagnosis, biopsy is anticipated to record the largest growth owing to its accuracy of diagnosing the disease. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment.

By diagnosis, biopsy is further segmented into, fine needle aspiration biopsy, core biopsy, and excisional biopsy.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into, local treatments and systemic treatments.

By treatment, local treatments are further segment into, surgery and radiation therapy.

Surgery is further segmented into, mastectomy, breast-conserving surgery, and lymph nodes biopsy.

By treatment, systemic treatments are further segmented into, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy.

Hormone therapy is further segmented into, using drugs and orchiectomy (castration).

Chemotherapy is further segmented into, adjuvant therapy and neoadjuvant therapy.

Targeted therapy is further segmented into, for HER2 positive breast cancer, for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, and for cancer with BRCA mutations.

The European male breast cancer market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The male breast cancer market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The male breast cancer market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The male breast cancer market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global male breast cancer market owing to the changing lifestyle and rising prevalence of breast cancer. According to an article published by, the American Cancer Society in April 2018, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer in men is approximately 1 in 833. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global male breast cancer market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing prevalence of rare cancers, the availability of funds for research, and increasing healthcare expenditure. According to the Cancer Research UK, 371 new cases of male breast cancer were reported in 2015 in the UK.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the rising awareness regarding early symptoms of cancer and government support for healthcare facilities. According to a study published by the European Society for Medical Oncology in January 2016, there were 4.3 million new cases of cancer in China in 2015.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market. Majority of the market of this region is expected to be held by the Middle Eastern region due to growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

