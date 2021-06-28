Meat Testing Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific and Intertek Group

Latest Market Study on “Meat Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Target Tested (Pathogens, Species, GMOS, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Veterinary Drug Residues, Others); Sample Type (Meat, Seafood); Technology (Traditional Testing, Rapid Testing); Form (Meat, Processed Meat) and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Increasing cases of meat adulteration across the globe are driving the demand for meat testing market. Furthermore, the rise in the number of outbreaks due to contaminated meat worldwide is also projected to influence the meat testing market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for processed meat is also expected to have a robust impact on the meat testing market. Increasing consumer awareness about the safety of food products is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Leading players of the Meat Testing Market profiled in the report include-

1. ALS Limited

2. AsureQuality Limited

3. Eurofins Scientific

4. Intertek Group plc

5. LGC Ltd

6. Merieux NutriSciences

7. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

8. Romer Labs Inc.

9. SGS S. A.

10. TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Meat Testing market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

