Medical X-ray Generator Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Leading Players DRGEM, Spellman HV, ECORAY, EMD,

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Medical X-ray Generator Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Medical x-ray generators are primarily used to generate visual representations of the internal organs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. These devices act by modifying the voltage and the current, which is modulated to a desired level within an x-ray tube, to generate an X-Ray beam. This generator enables to convert electrical energy into x-rays within the X-ray tube. X-ray generators are widely used for to treat and diagnose various cardiac problems such as coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, and others. Across the globe, the number of individuals suffering from cardiovascular disorders is on the rise. For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular is the number one cause of death globally compared to any other disease condition. The organization estimated that in 2015, around 17.7 million people die due to cardiac disorders, representing more than 31% of the global death. This factor would, in turn, provide a healthy platform for this market. Additionally, tie-ups between research institutes and government bodies, and the presence of numerous manufacturers are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. However, strict regulations coupled with high cost of some devices hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Regionally, North America accounted for USD 565.1 million revenue and is anticipated to dominate the overall industry during the future period. Growing number of government and non-government organization working towards to promote the awareness regarding the use of these products support the regional growth. For example, International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Global Health Team, intending to expand market access as well as propelling exports in the U.S. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of investment by key players coupled with favorable government initiatives drive the market demand in this region.

Companies namely DRGEM Corporation, Spellman HV Electronics, ECORAY, Nanning Yiju Medical Electronics, and EMD Technologies are profiled in detailed. Spellman HV Electronics has captured significant revenue share in 2017 owing to its innovative product offering coupled with strong marketing strategies. For instance, in June 2015, Spellman launched a new Z series of radiography generators. The product was launched at a relatively lower cost and to cater to radiography and veterinary imaging segments. During the same year, the company announced the expansion of their product portfolio of XRB monoblock X-ray sources with the introduction of XRBC Monoblock series. Such introductions have helped this company to record high revenue under this market segment.

