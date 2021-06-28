Most Recent Report on Baby Monitor Market 2019 and Complete Competitive Study and Profiles of Major Market Players, Such as – Angelcare Monitor, Dorel, FLIR, Koninklijke Philips, Motorola, Samsung Electronics

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A baby monitor is a type of baby alarm used to listen to sounds made by a baby remotely. The system consists of an audio, video, and movement monitor. An audio monitor comprises a transmitter unit, equipped with a microphone, positioned near to the child. Baby monitor also provide two-way communication, which enables the parent to speak back to the infant. A video camera is also used in baby monitor systems which are called as a baby cam.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global baby monitor market is driven by factors such as the growing number of working parents and the demand for baby monitor in potential regions such as the Asia Pacific. Also, growth in disposable income in emerging economies is positively impacting the baby monitor market. However, lack of awareness of the baby monitor systems in developing countries of Africa might hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological infrastructure and an increase in the adoption of innovative baby products are some of the major factors creating opportunities for the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Angelcare Monitor Inc.,Dorel Industries Inc., FLIR Systems Inc.,Koninklijke Philips N.V., Motorola Solutions, Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Summer Infant, Inc., VTech Holdings Limited, Withings S.A

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Baby Monitor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global baby monitor market with detailed market segmentation by product type, connectivity type, and geography. The global baby monitor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading baby monitor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global baby monitor market is segmented on the basis product type and connectivity type. On the basis of product type, the baby monitor market is segmented into audio monitor, video monitor, and movement monitor. On the basis of connectivity type, the baby monitor market is segmented into wired and wireless.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BABY MONITOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BABY MONITOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BABY MONITOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BABY MONITOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

8. BABY MONITOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CONNECTIVITY TYPE

9. BABY MONITOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. BABY MONITOR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ANGELCARE MONITOR INC

11.2. DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

11.3. FLIR SYSTEMS INC.

11.4. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

11.5. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

11.6. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD

11.7. SONY CORPORATION

11.8. SUMMER INFANT, INC.

11.9. VTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

11.10. WITHINGS S.A

12. APPENDIX

