Newest Improvement in DDI Market 2019 | Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges By Bluecat Networks ,BT Diamond IP ,Cisco , Efficientip ,Fusionlayer, Infoblox , Men & Mice ,Microsoft

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The DDI, i.e. DNS, DHCP, and IP address management are the tools to quickly and easily manage the tasks related to internet protocol address management. It also provides services for DNS and DHCP management across the internet network. DDI is one of the critical tools for DDI enterprise management. The upgraded DDI solution also reduces OPEX related to DNS, IPAM, DHCP by more than 50%. DDI solution maintains network dynamics smooth and secure, which enables organizations to reduce their maintenance cost and operational cost. Various verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and others are adopting DDI to for network security and IPAM.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors such as bring your own device (BYOD), reduction in operational expenditure, the emergence of IoT, DNS server, and others are significantly driving the global DDI market during the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia Pacific are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the DDI market during the forecast period. Vendors are witnessing huge opportunity in India and China due to the rapid industrialization and adoption of IoT across the sectors.

Key players profiled in the report include Bluecat Networks ,BT Diamond IP ,Cisco Systems, Inc. , Efficientip ,Fusionlayer Inc. ,Infoblox Inc. ,Men & Mice ,Microsoft Corporation ,Nokia Corporation, Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global DDI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network solution with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DDI market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, vertical, and geography. The global DDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DDI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global DDI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of application is classified as Network Automation, Virtualization and Cloud, Data Center Transformation, Network Security, and Others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.DDI MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DDI MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DDI MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DDI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. DDI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

9. DDI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. DDI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VERTICAL

11. DDI MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. DDI MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. BLUECAT NETWORKS

13.2. BT DIAMOND IP

13.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

13.4. EFFICIENTIP

13.5. FUSIONLAYER INC.

13.6. INFOBLOX INC.

13.7. MEN & MICE

13.8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

13.9. NOKIA CORPORATION

13.10. SOLARWINDS WORLDWIDE, LLC.

14. APPENDIX

