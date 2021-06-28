Newest Improvement in Mycotoxin Testing Market 2019 | Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges By ALS Limited,AsureQuality,Bureau Veritas,Eurofins Scientific,Intertek Group plc

Mycotoxin Testing Market research report predicts the extent of the market with data on key merchant incomes, improvement of the business by upstream and downstream, industry advance, key organizations, alongside sort portion and market application. Quality and straightforwardness is carefully kept up while doing research concentrates to offer you an outstanding statistical surveying report for your specialty. This Market report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each fragment is benchmarked dependent on its market estimate, development rate, and general appeal. Another major section of this Mycotoxin Testing Market report is the competitive scene which gives an unmistakable knowledge into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Mycotoxin is a toxic compounds contaminating a wide range of plants such as crop and fruits. These contaminated crops are toxic to humans and animals consumption and hence, a major health issue for the consumer. Mycotoxin are cancer genic, mutagenic, teratogenic and immunosuppressive, depending on specific substances and concentration. The primary source for mycotoxin entering the food chain is cereals, although many other food items such as fruits and nuts also get contaminated with mycotoxin as well. The most common and problematic mycotoxin leading to health issues include aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON/vomitoxin), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2 and zearalenone (F-2).

Leading Mycotoxin Testing Market Players: ALS Limited,AsureQuality,Bureau Veritas,Eurofins Scientific,Intertek Group plc,Microbac,NEOGEN CORPORATION,Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH,SGS,Symbio Laboratories

The global mycotoxin testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology and application. Based on test type the global mycotoxin testing is divided into, aflatoxin, ochratoxin, fusarium, patulin and others. Likewise, on the basis of technology the market is categorized into, chromatography, spectroscopy, ELISA and others. On the basis of application, the global mycotoxin testing market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals, grains & pulses, meat & poultry, processed food and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Mycotoxin Testing Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Mycotoxin Testing Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mycotoxin testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mycotoxin testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

