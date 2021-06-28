Non Contact Vibration Sensor Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2027
Market Size & Forecast
Non-Contact Vibration Sensors Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in non-contact vibration sensors. Moreover, the many advantageous properties of non-contact vibration sensors are exploited in the field of mechanical and civil engineering now and then. Various advantages of non-contact vibration sensors over vibration sensors are estimated to propel the market for non-contact vibration sensors over the forecast period.
Currently the global non-contact vibration sensors market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of non-contact vibration sensors for shaft positioning and relative vibration measurements. Advance in automotive industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive non-contact vibration sensors market besides the wide range of functions of non-contact vibration sensors in an immense range of processes such as micro-structure vibration measurement, detection of defects in rolling element bearings, deflections on civil engineering structures, maintaining calibrations and many more during the forecast period.
On the basis of regional platform, global Non-Contact Vibration Sensors market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.
Due to the higher adoption rate of innovative technologies, North America is panned to observe substantial non-contact vibration sensors market growth due to rising non-contact vibration sensors usage in civil engineering. North America is anticipated to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption due to expanding requirements for non-contact vibration sensors in automotive and research industries.
Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand and positively impact non-contact vibration sensors market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing non-contact vibration sensors application for measurement of displacement in vibrating systems. Due to multiplying non-contact vibration sensors uses in growing end-use industries such as research, civil, automotive, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional non-contact vibration sensors consumption market.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global Non-Contact Vibration Sensors market includes the following segments:
By Type
Eddy Currents
Laser Sensor
By Vibrometer Type
Single-Point Vibrometers
Scanning Vibrometers
Rotational Vibrometers
Microscope Based Systems
3-D Scanning Laser-Doppler Vibrometer
By Probe Types
Very small probes
Threaded probes
90 degrees probes
High pressure probes
By Parameter Measurement
Vibration
Distance
Thickness
Concentricity
Dimensional gap
Eccentricity
Position control measurements
By Region
Global Non-Contact Vibration Sensors Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.
Growth Drivers & Challenges
New advancements in non-contact vibration sensors have led to innovative solutions to recent technological requirements that were not able to meet the current system needs. Application of non-contact vibration sensors in relative vibration measurements such as torsional vibration measurement, transverse vibration measurement and simultaneous multi-axial vibration measurement in industry equipment for observation and equipment improvement purposes is predicted to contribute significantly to the non-contact vibration sensors market. These non-contact vibration sensors are also used for remote velocity and displacement measurement that expands their range of application which is anticipated to drive the market rapidly over the forecast period. The ongoing research and development activities in the non-contact vibration sensors segment is expected to enhance their applications in the future which is estimated to augment the market briskly across the developed as well as developing regions.
However, lack of awareness regarding new technological advancement in vibration sensing and presence of cheaper traditional alternatives is predicted to restrain the non-contact vibration sensors market during the forecast period.
