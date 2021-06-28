Omega-3 PUFA Market Research Report by Size, Value Share, Global Demand, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Omega-3 PUFA has evolved as one of the vital nutritional ingredients for its various application such as supplements, fortified food products, nutritive drinks and others. Omega-3 PUFA market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 13.5%. Omega-3 poly unsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) is a type of necessary fatty acid which cannot be synthesized by human body which needs intake through omega-3 rich food. Omega 3 PUFA is used to enhance the cardiovascular and cognitive functioning of the human body. The ingredients of Omega-3 PUFA are sourced from the various fish oil, krill oil, chia seed, flex seed and other plant sources.

The demand for Omega-3 PUFA is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of the health conscious consumers. Omega-3 PUFA also enhances to minimize the cardiovascular problem which in turn escalates the demand of Omega-3 PUFA in the upcoming decade. Drug manufacturers are also emphasizing on developing new medicines by concentrating these ingredients in the products. Moreover, consumers are becoming aware of the unhealthy diet and to meet the daily nutrient requirements consumers are willing to accept Omega-3 supplements. However, upcoming years are likely to witness a substantial growth in the Omega-3 PUFA market.

Key players in the global Omega-3 PUFA market are emphasizing to enhance investment in product development in order to extend the product line. Also, the companies are also inclined to increase their footprint across the world by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from that, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies in order to penetrate in the untapped market.

The key players profiled in the Omega-3 PUFA market are

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.),

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.),

FMC Corporation (U.S.),

Croda International PLC (U.K.),

Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.),

Royal DSM (The Netherlands),

GC Rieber (Norway),

Pharma Marine USA Llc (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The Global Omega-3 PUFA Market is segmented into Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). Among these North America region holds the major market share in the global Omega-3 PUFA market both in terms of value and volume. This is attributed by the rising health conscious people in US and also presence of key players in the North America region. Also, key players are introducing new products in North America region in order to retain their existing customers and also to acquire new customers. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow immensely during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the product as well as the growing chronic diseases in developing economies of Asia Pacific are propelling the growth of the Omega-3 PUFA market during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Omega-3 PUFA Market

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by type, source, application and region

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

