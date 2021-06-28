Organic Fertilizers-Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Organic Fertilizers Market is accounted for $6.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand in land area under organic cultivation and technological advancement in manufacturing process are the key factors driving the market. However, huge reliance on inorganic means of cultivation is hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for potential consumer base provides a significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Based on the source, the animal-based organic fertilizer is expected to grow and account for the largest share in the market owing to the advanced nutritional content of animal-based organic fertilizers, which are more beneficial for crops. An animal-based organic fertilizer is a good source of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium along with phosphorus and calcium that strengthens the root health development and flower growth. Growing knowledge about the dietary benefits of animal-based organic fertilizers has resulted in an increased usage of these fertilizers in the recent years.

Some of the key players in Organic Fertilizers Market include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, National Fertilizers Limited, Midwestern Bioag, ILSA S.P.A, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Biostar Systems, LLC., Perfect Blend, LLC, Italpollina SPA, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Nature Safe, Agrocare Canada, Inc., Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd., Uniflor, Fertikal N.V., Italpollina spa.

Europe is estimated to command the largest region share during the forecast period owing to the increase in consumer willingness to pay for the organic foods, increasing area under cultivation due to farmers’ preference towards organic cropping owing to favourable pricing of products, and growing demand for agricultural land area under organic cultivation has boosted the organic fertilizers market in the region.

Forms covered:

– Liquid

– Dry

Raw Materials Types Covered:

– Animal Based Fertilizers

– Plant Based Fertilizers

Sources covered:

– Mineral

– Plant

– Animal

Crop Types covered:

– Cereals & Grains

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Oilseeds & Pulses

– Other Crop Types

Applications Covered:

– Gardening

– Farming

