Plastic Coatings Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The Global Plastic Coating Market is estimated to expand at a staggering CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023) owing to the penetration of Plastic Coatings in several end-use industries, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Plastic coatings prevent corrosion by providing wear resistance finish excluding water and air from the surface of the metal. Plastic Coatings are extensively preferred due to their premium-quality finishing, abrasion, high corrosion resistance, and protection from chemical, heat, and moisture.

Global Plastic Coating Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Plastic Coating Market has been segmented on the basis of Technology, Type, End-Use Industry, Process, and Region.

By mode of Type, the Global Plastic Coating Market has been segmented into polyesters, acrylics, silicone, epoxy, polyurethanes, and others.

By mode of Technology, the Global Plastic Coating Market has been segmented into solvent-borne and water-borne.

By mode of Process, the Global Plastic Coating Market has been segmented into thermoplastic dip, powder coating, electrophoretic, PTFE coating, and others.

By mode of End-Use Industry, the Global Plastic Coating Market has been segmented into electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, consumer goods & appliances, automotive, building & construction, and others.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1707

Industry News

DSM invests USD 18.12 million to expand capacity at Coating Resins plant in Meppen for the expansion of its Coating Resins plant in Meppen, Germany. The facility is specialized in the production of liquid polyesters and other specialty resins. With the expansion, DSM Coating Resins reinforces its position in the can and coil coatings segment and ensures it remains fit for growth in the BPA-free market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating the Global Plastic Coating Market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Clariant (Switzerland), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), The DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Diamond Vogel (U.S.)., NIPPON PAINT (Japan), and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Plastic Coating Market spans across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific dominated the Global Plastic Coating Market in 2017 due to high demand from several end-use industries in this region. The sales of automotive along with high production and rapid urbanization are stimulating the market growth in this region.

North America held the second largest position in the Global Plastic Coating Market in 2017 owing to the growing demand from the defense and aerospace sector. Moreover, the flourishing construction industry in this region is likely to stimulate the market growth in this region.

Meanwhile, the European region is estimated to showcase a considerable growth rate due to the exportation and production of lightweight automotive parts in this region. The Latin America region is predicted to witness a significant growth rate owing to the increasing packaging, automotive, and cosmetic industry in this region.

Moreover, the Middle East and African region is likely to showcase a substantial growth rate owing to the demand for infrastructural and construction activities in this region.

View Full Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-coating-market-1707

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]