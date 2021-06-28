Pressure Control Equipment Market with Top key players like Baker Hughes (GE) , Brace Tool , Control Flow, Hunting PLC , Lee Specialties , National Oilwell Varco , Schlumberger Limited , The Weir Group PLC TIS Manufacturing , Weatherford

The pressure control equipment is used while performing well intervention operations to maintain optimal pressure levels inside the wellbore. Different equipment is used for this purpose, such as wireline valve, control head, flow tee, fluid chambers, wellhead swedges and others. Besides, in hydraulic systems, these equipment maintain a set pressure and keep system pressures below a desired upper limit for safety purposes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The pressure control equipment market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period on account of the technological advances in oilfield equipment coupled with increased investments in exploration and production. Besides, growing unconventional production of hydrocarbon is further expected to boost the growth of the pressure control equipment market. However, declining drilling activities and rig counts may hamper the growth of the pressure control equipment market. Nonetheless, growing offshore opportunities are likely to drive the pressure control equipment market in future.

Baker Hughes (GE) , Brace Tool , Control Flow, Hunting PLC , Lee Specialties , National Oilwell Varco , Schlumberger Limited , The Weir Group PLC

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pressure Control Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pressure control equipment market with detailed market segmentation by pressure range, component, application and geography. The global pressure control equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pressure control equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pressure control equipment market is segmented on the basis of pressure range, component and application. Based on pressure range, the market is segmented as above 10,000 psi and below 10,000 psi. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as control head, valves, wellhead flange, flow tee, adapter flange, quick unions and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as onshore and offshore.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pressure control equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pressure control equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pressure control equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pressure control equipment market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRESSURE RANGE

8. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

9. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. PRESSURE CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

