Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Growth Analysis 2019 with Leading Companies- Mektec, Ibiden, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and more…

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market



The global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Printed Circuit Board (PCB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mektec(Japan)

Ibiden(Japan)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

At&S(Austria)

Ttm(Us)

Unimicron(Taiwan, China)

Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)

Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)

MFS(Singapore)

YoungPoong(Korea)

CMK(Japan)

Founder(China)

SCC(China)

CCTC(China)

Nippon Mektron(Japan)

Foxconn(Taiwan, China)

Tripod(Taiwan, China)

Sumitomo Denko(Japan)

Daeduck Group(Korea)

HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Sided Boards

Double-Sided Boards

Multilayer Circuit Board

Segment by Application

Electronic Industry

Intelligent Control Equipment

