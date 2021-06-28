Protective Relay Market Growth Prospects With Challenges, Key Players – ABB Group , Alstom SA , Eaton , General Electric Company

The protective relay is a switchgear device that trips a circuit breaker in case of fault detection. These devices are self-contained, compact and designed to detect abnormal conditions by continually measuring the electrical quantities. Upon sensing the fault, protective relay initiates the circuit breaker operation to disconnect the faulty circuit. Modern protective relays are microprocessor-based digital devices instead of traditional electromagnetic ones. Installation of protective relays is essential in eliminating the risk of damage.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The protective relay market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization coupled with the expansion of transmission and distribution network. Moreover, the fast-growing renewable industry is expected to be another fuelling factor for the growth of protective relay market. However, high installation and maintenance costs are likely to restrain the overall market growth. On the other hand, the emerging power sector in rural areas of developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the protective relay market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of this Report

1.ABB Group

2.Alstom SA

3.Eaton Corporation

4.General Electric Company

5.Littelfuse, Inc.

6.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.Schneider Electric

8.Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

9.Siemens AG

10.Woodward, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Protective Relay Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of protective relay market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, application, end-user and geography. The global protective relay market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protective relay market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global protective relay market is segmented on the basis of voltage, application and end-user. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as low, medium and high. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as feeder protection, motor protection, transformer protection, generator protection and transmission line protection. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as utilities and industries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global protective relay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The protective relay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

