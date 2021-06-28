Pumps Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2025

A device used for the movement of fluids (liquid or gas) and slurries by mechanical action is known as pump. Pumps can be classified on the basis operation mechanism but works on the same principle of consuming energy and moving the fluid by mechanical action. Pumps can be either powered by manual operation or some source of power. Typical source of power includes electric motor, engine or wind power. Pumps are available in many sizes, from small pumps for use in medical & household application to large industrial pumps. Commercially available pumps are primarily classified on the basis of number of impeller.

These are Single stage pumps (one impeller) and double or multi stage pumps (two or more impellers). Further, the pump industry is classified into two major categories namely positive displacement and centrifugal pumps. Centrifugal pumps are most commonly adopted and represent the major market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000480

Growth in adoption of pumps is primarily driven by eight major industries namely coal, oil & gas, refinery products, steel, fertilizers, cement and electrical. Agriculture and building services also represents some of the major end – use segments in developing economies such as India and China. Major players in the global pumps market are primarily focusing towards quality along with low cost proposition. Further brand building, bolstering market reach in foreign geographies is also identified as one of the major success factors to stand out in the global market.

Top Companies in Pumps Market:- Xylem Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, GRUNDFOS, Sulzer Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, KSB Pumps Ltd., Wilo SE, and Ruhrpumpen Group.

Pumps Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Pumps Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000480

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Pumps Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pumps Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]