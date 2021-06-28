Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market 2019 – Major Key Players(Barracuda Network CommVault Systems, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Corporation, Symantec Corporation)

This Purpose Built Backup Appliance report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business. General market conditions and probable market for a new product to be launched are also analysed in this Purpose Built Backup Appliance market report. TIP team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Purpose Built Backup Appliance market report world-class.

Leading Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market Players:

Barracuda Network

CommVault Systems

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Microsoft Azure

Oracle Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Businesses today have become largely dependent on data, and events such as cyber-attacks have the potential to damage such critical data. Along with maintaining effective security measures against such cyber-threats, it is also necessary to be prepared with curative measures. A purpose built backup appliance is specially designed for storing the backup data, and restore it to the systems in case of any disaster recovery. A purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based standalone storage solution that is configured only for storing backup data. This solution works completely individually and therefore does not affect the operations of other servers.

Prevention of cyber-attacks incidences and online attacks on the IT-based systems coupled with large business dependencies on the data for operations is anticipated to be a major driver for the purpose built backup appliance market. Also, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises availing the cloud services owing to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) would further propel the purpose built backup appliance market. Concerns around the security of the data in the cloud services may hinder the growth of the purpose built backup appliance market. Strengthening internet infrastructure in the majority of the developing economies and a strong emphasis on the cloud-based services laid down by organizations would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the purpose built backup appliance market.

The “Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the purpose built backup appliance market with detailed market segmentation by system, service model, component, end-user, and geography. The global purpose built backup appliance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading purpose built backup appliance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

