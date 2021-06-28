Remote Towers Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecasts by 2027 – Frequentis Group, Harris Corporation, Indra Navia AS, Leonardo S.P.A

The Insight Partners adds “Remote Towers Market to 2027” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Remote tower solutions provide an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) from a remote position to facilitate streaming in real time of the view and to maintain a level of operational safety. The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports.

Rapid increase in the number of airports due to the high demand for air transit, increased need for efficiency and safety are majorly driving the remote tower market. Remote tower is also a potential alternative to the construction of a new control tower when an airport expands and helps in cost savings. Limited network infrastructure and the capacity issue of big airports due to fire, technical failure or a security issue hindering the Remote Tower market growth. However, modernization, digitalization, and overall growth of Air Traffic Management industry providing opportunities for the Remote Tower Market to grow.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

Frequentis Group

Harris Corporation

Indra Navia AS

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

Thales Group

The reports cover key developments in the Remote Towers Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Remote Towers Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Remote Towers Market in the global market.

The global Remote Towers market is segmented on the basis of operation type, system type, and application. Based on operation type, the market is segmented single, multiple, and contingency. On the basis of the system type the market is segmented into airport equipment, remote tower module, and network solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization.

The report analyzes factors affecting Remote Towers Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Remote Towers Market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Remote Towers Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Remote Towers Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Remote Towers Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Remote Towers Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

