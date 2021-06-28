Ride-Hailing Service Market Size, Share, Demand Key Players ANI Technologies, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, Didi Chuxing Technology

The Insight Partners adds “Ride-Hailing Service Market to 2027” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Ride-hailing refers to booking rides and paying for its service via a smartphone app with a transportation network company such as Lyft or Uber. Ride-hailing includes an array of companies and services, comprising traditional taxis as well as car services. The all-embracing concept of ride-hailing is that a customer rents a car or hires a driver to take them accurately where they want to go. It is somewhat like waving to a taxi from the street, virtually hailing a car and driver from an app, or calling up a car service through phone.

The increasing trend of on-demand transportation services, lower car ownership rate, and establishment of employment opportunities are some of the key drivers propelling the ride-hailing service market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with rising internet penetration, is also fueling the growth of the ride-hailing service market. However, strict government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Daimler AG (Car2Go)

Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy)

Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Gett

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd

Lyft, Inc.

Taxify OÜ

Uber Technologies Inc.

zTrip

The reports cover key developments in the Ride-Hailing Service Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Ride-Hailing Service Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Ride-Hailing Service Market in the global market.

The global ride-hailing service market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type, and end-user. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into e-hailing and car rental. By vehicle type, the ride-hailing market is categorized into two & three wheeler, four wheeler, and others. The end-user segment of ride-hailing service market is classified into commercial and personal.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ride-Hailing Service Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Ride-Hailing Service Market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Ride-Hailing Service Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Ride-Hailing Service Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Ride-Hailing Service Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Ride-Hailing Service Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

