Scandium Market Growth Insights to 2027 – Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Australian Mines, Cathay Advanced Materials

Scandium is a metal that appears in silvery color and is accounted to form approximately about 22 parts per million abundance by weight of the earth’s crust. Scandium is a transitional metal, but due to its chemical properties, it is considered to be a rare earth metal. Scandium is found in approximately 800 minerals and is scattered thinly. Scandium is generally found in its oxide form known as scandium oxide or scandia (Sc2O3). Considering the high cost of scandium, there are many useful applications of scandium in various industries like aerospace & defense, in electronics, ceramics, lighting, 3D printing, among the other industries. The application of scandium is also found in making alloys that used in the manufacture of bicycle and other sports equipment. The growing applications and research on the uses of scandium is sure to expand the scandium market significantly all over the globe.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report also includes the profiles of key scandium companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The scandium market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of scandium coupled with the increasing use of scandium in the solid oxide fuel cells. The growing applications of scandium in various industries have boosted the growth of the scandium market. However, the inconsistent supply of raw materials might restrict the growth of the scandium market. On the other hand, the increasing construction of airports in developing countries and the growing demand for aircraft is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the scandium market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Scandium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of scandium market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global scandium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading scandium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global scandium market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as oxide, fluoride, chloride, nitrate, iodide, alloy, carbonate, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, solid oxide fuel cells, electronics, ceramics, lightning, phosphorous CRT (displays), 3D printing, and others.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SCANDIUM MARKET Landscape SCANDIUM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SCANDIUM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SCANDIUM MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE SCANDIUM MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY Landscape SCANDIUM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

