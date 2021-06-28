Smart Lighting Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2025 – Acuity Brands Lighting, Daintree Networks, Digital Lumens, Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics, OSRAM GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sensity Systems

Global Smart Lighting Industry Report by tip extends precise and unmistakable points of interest through the scope of years 2019-2025. The Industry report includes inside and outside investigation and bits of understanding of Smart Lighting Market.

The key factors driving the smart lighting market include growing awareness towards energy conservation, the long life span of LEDs and OLEDs, the rising popularity of wireless technology coupled with changing lifestyle, and decreasing price of LED lighting. At present, light is considered to consume approximately 20% of electricity production and 5% of CO2 emissions globally.

At the same time, traditional lighting is accounted for the majority of electricity production in comparison to the latest LED lighting technology. Philips Lighting, subsidiary of Koninklijke Phillips NV has committed to becoming carbon neutral in the next few years. Philips is popular for making sustainable innovation for a healthier globe. Philips a global leader in lighting and smart lighting markets. In the recent past, Philips has received several projects for smart lighting, thereby promoting the adoption of smart lighting solutions worldwide.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000112/

Increasing adoption of pricing and structuring tools is projected to be one of the vital Smart Lighting trend, which during the forecast period will gain noteworthy traction. By implementing pricing and structuring tools enables management of individual portfolios and dodge the risk through automation, consistency, and transparency provided by algorithmic trading throughout the company. Hence, the adoption of these tools is projected to optimistically impact the growth of Smart Lighting market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Daintree Networks, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric

Legrand SA

Lutron Electronics, Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sensity Systems, Inc.

The “Global Smart Lighting market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Lighting industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Lighting market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of component, solution, application, platform, and geography. The global Smart Lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart Lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Smart Lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart Lighting market in these regions.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000112/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Smart Lighting Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Smart Lighting Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Smart Lighting Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Smart Lighting Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]