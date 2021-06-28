Solar Water Heater Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Business Development and Industry Forecast To 2023

The global Solar Water Heater Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% From 2018 To 2023. Global solar water heater market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in the demand for cost efficient technology for heating water.

Solar Water heater is a device that is used to heat water by converting sunlight into heat with the help of a thermal collector. The heater is generally installed where sunlight is available and heats the water during daytime which is stored in an insulated storage tank for use when required. Advantages of solar water heater mainly include cost savings and reduction of carbon footprint. Increasing measures to control energy consumption owing to fast depletion of non-renewable resources is one of the major drivers of solar water heater market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7132

Solar Water Heater Market Highlights

The global solar water heater market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due rising demand for replacement of existing water heaters and policy support from government to enable adoption of renewable technologies. As per European Commission, it is estimated that USD 28.44 billion is required to be invested in renewable sources by the government between 2020 and 2050. This would lead to increase in the use of solar water heaters across Europe.

Solar Water Heater Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

The key players of global solar water heater market are Rheem Manufacturing (US), A.O.Smith (US), SunTank (South Africa), Bradford White Corporation (US), Bosch (Germany), Honeywell Corporation (US), Racold (India), Alternate energy Technologies (US), Viessmann Manufacturing (US), and Wagner Solar (UK), among others.

Solar Water Heater Market Segmentation

Global solar water heater market has been segmented based on type, collector type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is classified into pumped and thermosyphon. Thermosyphon segment is leading the market and has the largest market share, mainly due to low pricing and ease of installation and usage of the product.

The global solar water heater is further segmented based on application, including residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential segment of the global solar water heater market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By collector type, the industry has been segmented as evacuated tube collector, flat plate collector, unglazed water collector.

Geographically, the global solar water heater market has been segmented into four major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global solar water heater market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in renewable energy sources and high demand for solar water heaters by the residential and commercial complexes. The solar water heater market would be mainly driven by the favorable government regulations against greenhouse gas emissions.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solar-water-heater-market-7132

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]