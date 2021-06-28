Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to Grow at Cagr of more than 20% during the forecast period 2017-2025

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market valued approximately USD 379.86 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing use of unmanned aircraft in commercial applications is expected to provide the growth to the market. This growth can be accredited to the growing use of drones in the other commercial and logistics & transportation applications. The growing needs of UTM solutions to participate autonomous aerial vehicles in the commercial area is the other factor prompting the growth of the market. However, growing safety and security concerns is the major restraining factor to the market growth.

The Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Unmanned Traffic Management across the globe. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points in this report.Besides this it highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017240

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Leonardo, Frequentis, Altitude Angel, Harris, Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, Airmap, Nova Systems, Thales Group, Unifly, Rockwell Collins, Precisionhawk, DJI, Sensefly, Viasat.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Unmanned Traffic Management market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:

Agriculture & Forestry

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others

By Solution:

Communication infrastructure

Navigation infrastructure

Surveillance Infrastructure

Others

By Type:

Non-Persistent UTM

Persistent UTM

By Component:

Hardware Equipment

Software

Services

Security

Flight Services

Information Services

For more details inquire at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017240

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Unmanned Traffic Management Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Unmanned Traffic Management Dynamics

Chapter 4. Unmanned Traffic Management Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Unmanned Traffic Management Market, by End-Use

Chapter 6. Unmanned Traffic Management Market, by Solution

Chapter 7. Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Type

Chapter 8. Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Component

Chapter 9. Unmanned Traffic Management Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]