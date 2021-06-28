UV Light Stabilizers Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to 2020 | ALTANA AG, BASF SE, Akcros Chemicals, Cytec Industries, Mayzo, Chemtura Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Everlight Chemical Industrial

UV Light Stabilizers Market by Type (UV Absorbers, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS), Quenchers) and Application (Floor Coating, Decking, Automotive Coating, Furniture Coating)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

UV Light Stabilizers Market is expected to garner $373.5 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2015-2020. The increasing level of UV radiation leads to degradation of materials such as plastics and wood. UV light stabilizers are used as coating substrates that minimize the harmful effect of UV radiation. UV absorbers, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) and quenchers have significant applications such as coating substrates for flooring, decking, furniture and interior & exterior parts of automobiles. Additionally, UV light stabilizers have found increased application across packaging industry and in agricultural tapes & films.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ALTANA AG (BYK-Chemie GmbH), BASF SE, Akcros Chemicals Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Mayzo, Inc., Chemtura Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Everlight Chemical Industrial Co., Clariant Ltd. and Lycus Ltd.

The rising demand for wood and plastic coatings for protection against UV radiations is driving the world UV light stabilizer market. In addition, the increasing use of wood and plastics for decking applications has triggered the demand for UV light protection coatings, which in turn drives the UV light stabilizers market. The ongoing development of the housing and construction industries in as Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in future. Eventually, this growth would drive the demand for UV light stabilizers globally. In addition, the use of nanotechnology in the coating industries would supplement the growth of UV light stabilizer market in future.

The world UV light stabilizer market is segmented by type, application and geography. UV absorbers, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS), Quenchers are the key types of UV light stabilizers. Among these, HALS occupies the highest percentage of global UV stabilizer market share, followed by UV absorbers. UV absorbers are cost effective, which would boost their market demand during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the UV light stabilizer market, including information about current market trends, changing market dynamics, expected trends and market intelligence

Porter’s five forces illustrate the potency of buyers and sellers operating in the market for developing effective strategies

Value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and highlights their roles as well as their value additions at every stage in the chain

Insights regarding latent opportunities present in the market would help stakeholders in implementing strategic business plans

The key market players have been profiled in the report to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 3 World UV Light Stabilizer Market by Type, 2014-2020 ($MILLION)

CHAPTER 4 World UV Light Stabilizer Market by Application, 2014-2020 ($MILLION)

CHAPTER 5 World UV Light Stabilizer Market by Geography, 2014-2020 ($MILLION)

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 ALTANA AG (BYK-Chemie, GmbH.)

6.2 BASF SE

6.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.4 Cytec Industries, Inc.

6.5 Chemtura Corporation

6.6 Clariant Ltd.

6.7 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

6.8 Mayzo, Inc.

6.9 Akcros Chemicals Ltd.

6.10 Lycus Ltd.

