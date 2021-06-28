Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Citrix, Orange, AT&T, Alcatel Lucent, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Huawei, Ribbon Communication, Microsoft, Google, Vonage, Avaya, 8×8, Telenor, RingCentral, Nextiva, Jive Communication

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Growth 2019-2024

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), also called IP telephony, is a methodology and group of technologies for the delivery of voice communications and multimedia sessions over Internet Protocol (IP) networks, such as the Internet. The terms Internet telephony, broadband telephony, and broadband phone service specifically refer to the provisioning of communications services (voice, fax, SMS, voice-messaging) over the public Internet, rather than via the public switched telephone network(PSTN), also known as plain old telephone service (POTS).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Voice Over Internet Protocol market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Citrix, Orange, AT&T, Alcatel Lucent, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Huawei, Ribbon Communication, Microsoft, Google, Vonage, Avaya, 8×8, Telenor, RingCentral, Nextiva, Jive Communication, Verizon, ZTE, Mitel

This study considers the Voice Over Internet Protocol value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Integrated Access/SIP Trunking

Managed IP PBX

Hosted IP PBX

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Users

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Voice Over Internet Protocol market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Voice Over Internet Protocol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Voice Over Internet Protocol players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Voice Over Internet Protocol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Voice Over Internet Protocol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol by Players

4 Voice Over Internet Protocol by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Citrix

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Voice Over Internet Protocol Product Offered

11.1.3 Citrix Voice Over Internet Protocol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Citrix News

11.2 Orange

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Voice Over Internet Protocol Product Offered

11.2.3 Orange Voice Over Internet Protocol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Orange News

11.3 AT&T

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Voice Over Internet Protocol Product Offered

11.3.3 AT&T Voice Over Internet Protocol Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AT&T News

11.4 Alcatel Lucent

