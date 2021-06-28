Waste Management Market Soar at 6.0% CAGR to 2023 | CLEAN HARBORS, Daiseki Co., Waste Management, Suez Environment S.A., Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, Republic Services

Waste Management Market by Waste Type (Municipal and Industrial) and Service (Collection and Disposal)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global waste management market size is expected to reach $530.0 billion by 2025 from $330.6 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Waste management is the process of treating solid wastes, and involves different solutions to recycle items. It includes activities from its inception to final removal, such as collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste along with inspection and regulation. Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, and Biffa Group are some of the leading key players operating in the waste management industr.

Increase in environmental awareness, rapid industrialization, surge in population, and rise in urbanization foster the growth of the global waste management market. In addition, implementation of stringent government norms toward open dumping is expected to fuel the waste management market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, Republic Services Inc., Covanta, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Biffa Group, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation.

The global waste management market is segmented based on waste type, service, and region. Based on waste type, it is bifurcated into municipal waste and industrial waste. Based on service, it is classified into collection services and disposable services. Collection services is further classified into collection & transportation, storage & handling and sorting. Disposable services is segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid industrialization in the region and growth in measures toward adoption of recycling technologies. Moreover, government regulations to reduce air pollution and encourage proper handling and disposal of waste stimulate the market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to rise in urbanization and increase in disposable income.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global waste management market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

