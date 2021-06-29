Animal Genetics Market is Growing Rapidly: Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis by 2027

This animal genetics market report provides an in-depth insight of global market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Global animal genetics market industry is growing at higher CAGR owing to the rapid demand, consumption of animal proteins, rising demand for meat products across the globe, rising awareness about animal genetic diseases and rise in population of livestock animals to meet the food demands. However, high cost of animal genetics testing, stringent government regulations regarding animal genetic engineering, and lack of skilled professionals like genetics scientists are expected to restrict the growth of the animal genetics market.

The branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. Animal genetics involves animal breeding, gene expression and physical genetic traits such as body structure, coat color, facial shape, and others which are entirely based on heredity. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease traiting. The animal genetics market is expected to increase in forecasted period.

The global animal genetics market is segmented on the basis of type and service. Based on type, the market is segmented as Animal Genetic Products and Genetic Materials. Animal Genetic Products segment is further segmented into Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine and Others (Goat, Sheep, and Horse). Genetic Materials is segmented into Semen and Embryo. Based on the services, the global animal genetics market is segmented into DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests, Genetic Disease Tests and Others.

Key Players: