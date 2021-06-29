Artificial Intelligence in Education Market 2019 Business Trends, Emerging Technologies, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Scenario:

The artificial intelligence in education market is presumed to expand at 38 % CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023) owing to the rising adoption of intelligent tutoring systems, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Artificial intelligence (AI) is referred to as a technology that deals with the study of intelligent software and machines.

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market offer machines with intelligent capabilities like identifying data patterns, learning, processing, speech recognition, and others. The education sector is benefitted with features such as additional educational support, personalized learning, and assessment and student engagement.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) provides machines with intelligent capabilities such as learning, processing, identifying data patterns, speech recognition, and others. AI benefits the education sector with features such as personalized learning, additional educational support and assessment and student engagement. AI in education is still in a primitive stage which is expected to have many more advancements in the forthcoming years.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6365

Competitive Dashboard:

The noteworthy players operating the global artificial intelligence in education market are Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Pearson (UK), Jenzabar Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon.com Inc. (US), Bridge-U (UK), Cognizant (US), Fishtree (US), DreamBox Learning (US), Jellynote (France), Third Space Learning (UK), Knewton Inc. (US), Century-Tech Ltd (UK), Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC (US), Querium Corporation. (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), and Metacog Inc. (US).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the help of technologies such as natural and machine learning, artificial intelligence assists student’s capability and enhances the learning process. It provides customized and interactive software tools implemented with virtual and augmented reality deployed on digital platforms such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. The digital content helps to accelerate a student’s learning and interactive process and will help to attain a clear understanding of the concept.

AI in education also help to minimize the time required for administrative tasks such as admissions and grading process, which further help the institution to plan the lessons accordingly. The use of AI in the education system will create opportunities for behavior management, which will further help to understand the behavior pattern of the students with the help of face recognition capabilities. Such factors are presumed to fuel the market growth during the assessment period.

On the flip side, lack to technical expertise and integration of AI solutions due to complex algorithms are considered to impede the market growth in the coming years. Also, budget limitations and less ICT investment in the underdeveloped regions are likely to hinder the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Segmental Analysis:

The global artificial intelligence in education market has been segmented on the basis of components, deployment, application, technology, and region.

By mode of deployment, the global artificial intelligence in education market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Among these, the on-cloud deployment segment is presumed to have the larger market share as the adoption of on-cloud deployment is growing owing to its cost-effectiveness, reduced operational cost, and ease of deployment.

By mode of component, the global artificial intelligence in education market has been segmented into services and software.

By mode of technology, the global artificial intelligence in education market has been segmented into natural learning and machine learning process. Among these, the natural learning process technology plays an integral role to synthesize the educational data in order to generate the final output which drives the segment. The technology also helps in analyzing large volumes of data generated by the education software.

By mode of application, the global artificial intelligence in education market has been segmented into virtual facilitators, intelligent tutoring systems, interactive websites, content delivery systems, and chatbots.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the artificial intelligence in education market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is presumed dominate the global artificial intelligence in education market owing to the high adoption of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, digital learning, and others. Also, high investment in research and development activities has led to technological advancements and innovation, which is further considered to drive the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is considered to experience a significant growth rate due to the presence of emerging economies such as South Korea, India, and China. The growing initiatives from the government in order to support automation, digitization, and adoption of cloud-based services in this region is also likely to augment the market.

Industry Updates:

November 20, 2018: The alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will be hosting PanIIT Conclave 2019 on January 19 and 20, 2019 at its Delhi campus. The two-day conclave will be focusing on artificial intelligence, its related policies and growth directed at making India a powerhouse of AI. The conclave will also examine the opportunities for India to play the role of a global leader led by AI and machine learning.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued….

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-education-market-6365

List of Tables

Table1 Global Ai In Education Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table2 North America: Ai In Education Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table3 Europe: Ai In Education Market: By Country, 2018–2023

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Ai In Education Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Ai In Education Market

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]