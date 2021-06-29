Cannula Market to 2027 – TERUMO CORPORATION, Smith & Nephew, LivaNova PLC, CONMED Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation

The Insight Partners adds ‘Cannula Market’ to its store, this report lists out the top market leaders and also show the strategies they have adopted. The entry players who are looking to investigate the market and understand the driving forces will get the whole details about the market.

Cannula is a thin tube inserted into a blood vessel or body cavity to administer medication or removal of fluid, or insert a surgical instrument. Cannulas surround the inner or outer surfaces of a trocar needle which further extends the needle length by at least half the length of the original needle. These are of different types like intravenous (IV) cannulation, nasal cannulation and oral-nasal cannulation. Venous cannulas are inserted into the veins for administration of intravenous fluids, or medicines. An arterial cannula is inserted into an artery, and is used major operations and in critical care areas to measure beat-to-beat blood pressure and to draw repeated blood samples. Cannulas also has wide applications in veterinary and aesthetic medicine.

The key players influencing the market are:

Medtronic

2. Edward Lifescience Corporation

3. TERUMO CORPORATION

4. Smith & Nephew

5. LivaNova PLC

6. CONMED Corporation

7. Teleflex Incorporated

8. Boston Scientific Corporation

9. Smiths Medical

10. ASICO, LLC.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Cannula Market.

Compare major Cannula providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Cannula providers

Profiles of major Cannula providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Cannula -intensive vertical sectors

Cannula Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Cannula Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

