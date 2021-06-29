Client Virtualization Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025
Client Virtualization Market Overview:
Client virtualization solutions are used to deploy rich client applications and environments in a more efficient, secure, and reliable manner on any endpoint over a network. With the ever-growing challenges associated with endpoint management, client virtualization has enabled IT professionals to have more control over endpoint devices. In addition, it has dramatically reduced the costs incurred in supporting these devices as well as users, and also improved security and compliance across the organization. It offers a highly scalable solution and reduces IT overhead, and also simplifies IT management; thus, allowing enterprises to be more flexible in rolling out new applications and services.
Factors such as increased need to improve employees’ efficiency, enhanced data security, improved desktop management and cost-savings associated with these solutions, and growth in IT expenditure among organizations drive the growth of the client virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased market for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions and emergence of workspace-as-a-service are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.
The global client virtualization market is segmented based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Client Virtualization Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global client virtualization market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global client virtualization market for the period of 2017-2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Client Virtualization Key Market Segments:
By Type
Desktop Virtualization
Application Virtualization
Presentation Virtualization
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMBs
By Industry Vertical
IT & Telecom
Construction & Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Public Sector
Retail
Education
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Parallels Inc.
Red Hat, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
VMware, Inc.
